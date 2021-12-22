Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Reduced by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $509.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average is $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

