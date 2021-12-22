Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.17 and traded as high as C$7.27. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.22, with a volume of 262,976 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$750.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

