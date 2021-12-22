Chia Network Price Tops $102.34 (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $102.34 or 0.00208526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $268.84 million and $13.66 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,626,958 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

