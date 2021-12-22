Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $137.06 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006763 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.