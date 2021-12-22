China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.