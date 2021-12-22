Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$12,739.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12,263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11,342.89. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $8,400.00 and a twelve month high of $13,086.97.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

