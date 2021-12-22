Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $153.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.