Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPRQF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

