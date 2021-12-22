Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 830 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

