Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after buying an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.74. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

