Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $29.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
