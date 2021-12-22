Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $29.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

