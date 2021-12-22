Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNWF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

