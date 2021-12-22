City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. City has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 2,856.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.