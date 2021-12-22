Civitas Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $85,533.26 and approximately $428.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 90% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00029160 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,392,106 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

