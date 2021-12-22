Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $93,956.45 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $93,956.45 and $82.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 113.7% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00028656 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,391,139 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

