ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 150,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 1.23.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 170,860 shares of company stock worth $227,813. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

