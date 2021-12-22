Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 281,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,039,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

