Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 243 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,907. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $496.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.56 and a 200-day moving average of $425.63. The stock has a market cap of $460.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

