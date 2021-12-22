Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.03. 57,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

