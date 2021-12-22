Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 243 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 50,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,180,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.63. The firm has a market cap of $460.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

