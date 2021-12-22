Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 494 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.03. 57,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

