Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.79. 49,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

