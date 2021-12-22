Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

