Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 117,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

