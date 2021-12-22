Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,240 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 over the last three months.

A stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.55. 26,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,193. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.