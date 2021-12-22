Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 22,626 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

WFC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 203,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,321,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

