Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The company has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.