Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 38,415 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,415 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Discovery worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 46,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

