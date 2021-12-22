Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.