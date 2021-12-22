Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $121.62 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,780,426 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

