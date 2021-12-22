CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

