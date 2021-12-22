CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of CMS Energy worth $136,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.