CNB Bank Acquires 1,906 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

