CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

