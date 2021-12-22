Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGNT. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

CGNT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $73,325,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $54,470,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

