CoinEx Token Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $56.59 million and approximately $902,165.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

