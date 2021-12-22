Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFXA traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,563. Colfax has a 12 month low of $152.72 and a 12 month high of $212.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 9,507.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

