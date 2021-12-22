Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Price Target Raised to C$0.29

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CBI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.10. 36,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. Colibri Resource has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Get Colibri Resource alerts:

About Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.