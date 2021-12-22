Color Platform 1-Day Volume Hits $68.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $700,282.84 and $68.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,526.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.39 or 0.00909586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00254310 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003578 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

