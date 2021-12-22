ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 152.9% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010648 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,379,205,076 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.