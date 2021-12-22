Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.