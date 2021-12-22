Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 294,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

