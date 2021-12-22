Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 7% Higher

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 44,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 84,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$19.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

