Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,714 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $294.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.20.

