Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,640 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

