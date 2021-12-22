Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

