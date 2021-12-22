Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.