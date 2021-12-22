Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,442 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

FSTA stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.

