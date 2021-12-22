Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25.

