Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 92,791 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

